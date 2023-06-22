Brett Shirk Sells 4,698 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 3,177,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,686. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

