Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.76. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

