Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 6.4%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 1,620,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,539,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Bowlero Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The firm had revenue of $315.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 8,595 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,584.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 159.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,535 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 305.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,866,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 134.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,961 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 3,233,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,324,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

