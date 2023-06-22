Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $816,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 224,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 207,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,279. The firm has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

