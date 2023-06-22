Boothe Investment Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 2.9% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $71.74. 963,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

