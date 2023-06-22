Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.32. 9,228,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,638,291. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

