BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.18

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $78.18 and traded as high as $92.80. BlueLinx shares last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 128,289 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.55). BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Research analysts predict that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BlueLinx by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

