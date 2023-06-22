Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 36,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $227,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,664,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,197,019.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,782. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $366.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 145.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blink Charging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLNK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

