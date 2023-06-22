BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.62

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 292106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,086,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,508,000 after acquiring an additional 167,475 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,241,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,661,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

