BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust accounts for 1.5% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,062,000.

BDJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

