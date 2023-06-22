BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $454.45 million and approximately $15.76 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008909 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002591 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002036 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002546 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002805 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
