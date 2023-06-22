BitShares Hits 1-Day Volume of $458,967.84 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. BitShares has a market cap of $24.73 million and approximately $458,967.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002514 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,009,569 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

