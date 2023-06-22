BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0619 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $3,510.20 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,165.65 or 0.99966895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05597476 USD and is up 10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,937.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

