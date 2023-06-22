BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.29 Billion

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $7.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO was first traded on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

