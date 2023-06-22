Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $174,922.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $174,922.13 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030384 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00015153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003454 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 198.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

