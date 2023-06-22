Bitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $590.65 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,432.63 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $590.65 billion and $31.83 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00461233 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00094555 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018271 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,408,606 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
