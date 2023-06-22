Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,420,000 after buying an additional 4,091,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,662,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after buying an additional 3,098,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock remained flat at $76.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 147,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

