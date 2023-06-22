Berenberg Bank Trims Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price to GBX 955

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,009.17.
Travis Perkins Stock Down 0.8 %
TPRKY stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
