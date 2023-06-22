Berenberg Bank Trims Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price to GBX 955

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.80) to GBX 955 ($12.22) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 850 ($10.88) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,200 ($15.36) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,009.17.

TPRKY stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.3013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

