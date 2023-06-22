BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.74

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 65581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 578,586.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after buying an additional 6,181,546 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,209,000 after buying an additional 4,712,904 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,805,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,759.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,725,000 after buying an additional 1,712,749 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 6,579,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275,802 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.