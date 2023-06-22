Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.11

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 6830916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.