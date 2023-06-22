Bassil I. Dahiyat Sells 33,497 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR remained flat at $25.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 47,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Xencor

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after purchasing an additional 895,179 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

