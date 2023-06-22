Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.48. 3,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 20,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000.

