Balancer (BAL) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Balancer token can now be bought for $4.74 or 0.00015795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $239.57 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Balancer Profile

Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,675,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,495,802 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

