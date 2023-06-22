Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.76 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

