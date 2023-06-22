Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $203.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

