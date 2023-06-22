Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Gartner by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $350.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.05 and a 12 month high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

