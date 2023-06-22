Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Copart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $89.01 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Profile

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

