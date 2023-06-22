Baby Doge Coin Tops One Day Volume of $4.33 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $230.61 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003090 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,871,685,670,208,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,878,605,331,055,200 with 152,078,977,444,007,296 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $60,407,629.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

