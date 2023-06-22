Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 396,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.