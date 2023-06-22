Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 2.7% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.12. 134,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $183.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.57.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

