Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADXS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

