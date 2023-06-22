Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.
Avid Bioservices Stock Performance
Shares of CDMO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05.
Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices
Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.
About Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Avid Bioservices from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Avid Bioservices
Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.