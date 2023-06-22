Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $21.05.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $81,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,950 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

