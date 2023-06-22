Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$805.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.47 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

AVNS stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

