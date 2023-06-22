Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Up 4.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.02. 590,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 719,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

