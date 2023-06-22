Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $628.45

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 628.45 ($8.04) and traded as low as GBX 624.60 ($7.99). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 625.40 ($8.00), with a volume of 2,392,033 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.28) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.86 ($8.00).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 628.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.60. The firm has a market cap of £5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2,438.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.