AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 139,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.57. 4,212,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,811,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

