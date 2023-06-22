Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATMU. Bank of America started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ATMU opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

