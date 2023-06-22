AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 649,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,216. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

