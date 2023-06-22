AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11,408.68

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £114.09 ($145.98) and traded as high as £117.76 ($150.68). AstraZeneca shares last traded at £116.36 ($148.89), with a volume of 998,662 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($162.51) to £119 ($152.27) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($158.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.32 ($152.68).

The firm has a market cap of £179.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,864.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is £114.10.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £117.01 ($149.72) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($299,449.78). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

