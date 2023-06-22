Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stake Boosted by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Aspen Aerogels worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.