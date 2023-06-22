Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Financial Analysis

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asana and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Asana alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 2 10 3 0 2.07 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asana presently has a consensus target price of $22.48, indicating a potential downside of 1.44%. Verb Technology has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,503.60%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Asana.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $547.21 million 9.04 -$407.77 million ($1.80) -12.67 Verb Technology $9.44 million 0.46 -$37.44 million ($13.99) -0.08

This table compares Asana and Verb Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verb Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verb Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verb Technology has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of Asana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Verb Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -63.97% -121.25% -40.91% Verb Technology -401.41% -274.75% -115.12%

Summary

Asana beats Verb Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Verb Technology

(Get Rating)

Verb Technology Company, Inc. develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook. The company provides non-digital services to enterprise clients, such as printing and fulfillment services. In addition, it offers subscription-based application services. The company serves large enterprises in the life sciences sector, professional sports franchises, and other business sectors. Verb Technology Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.