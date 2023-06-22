Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.