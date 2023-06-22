Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ ARKR opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
