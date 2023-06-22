Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 74,241 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 61,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.
