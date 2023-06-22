Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $40.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

