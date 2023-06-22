Ardor Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50.14 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and approximately $50.14 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

