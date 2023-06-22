Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,555,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 35,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $2,733,955.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,378 shares in the company, valued at $28,555,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

