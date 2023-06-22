Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,223,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,629,710 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a current ratio of 45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678,532 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.