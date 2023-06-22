ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 1,607.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $35.07 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.01868136 USD and is up 1,897.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,209,892.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.