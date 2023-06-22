AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 191,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

AppTech Payments Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AppTech Payments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppTech Payments by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

