AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 191,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 166,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
AppTech Payments Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AppTech Payments
AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on AppTech Payments from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than AppTech Payments
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.