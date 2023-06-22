Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.04

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.04 and last traded at $187.00, with a volume of 50744992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.
Apple Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
